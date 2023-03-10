Joint Powers Combined Communication Board gives annual update

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — With 2023 in full effect, the Joint Powers Combined Communication gave their 2022 annual report to the Rock Springs City Council, Green River City Council, and Commissioners Meetings last Tuesday. Rick Hawkins, Executive Director and David Halter the IT Director, presented in the Green River and Rock Springs meetings and gave insight into the highlights and statistics from their 2022 year.

Halter stated that the 911 calls are up slightly compared to last year whereas, the non-emergent calls have declined significantly due to the technology programs the department uses within their vehicles. A few years ago, the board also began tracking 911 calls from the interstate that were sent to Wyoming Highway Patrol, last year there were 4,700 calls to them compared to the 14,755 total 911 calls. Overall last year call volume was down 14%. Radio usage was down last year as well which is helpful as it keeps dispatchers available for emergency calls.

Rock Springs Police Department had the top number of calls in 2022 with a total of 27,517 and the Sweetwater Sheriff’s Office trailed right behind them with 24,003 calls. The board also has implemented a program called Next-Generation 911. This program allows 911 calls in video and text formats.

Over the next couple of years, Hawkins explained that the department has some phased projects coming up. Servers will be updated over time and the Universal Power Supply system will be increased to two legs of power.

Councilor Jost of Green River and Hawkins went into a fun fact regarding Apple. Apple Watch owners are able to call 911 from their watches and it will go directly to the center. They are the only company that has this capability through their devices. Hawkins also explained that with the new generation of iPhones, users are able to send a text to 911 without having service via satellite. Sweetwater County Communications will receive the message and get help to you.

The Joint Powers Combined Communication Board provides 911 calls, Smart 911, Rapid SOS, educational information, dispatching appropriate resources, and dispatching seven fire departments, three EMS agencies, and three law enforcement agencies. On top of that, they post the online jail roster and provide tips submit for crimes.

