Jordan Lampus found alive in Seattle, Washington

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON (Feb. 27, 2020) – According to news outlet KDKA, “Jordan Lampus, who was reported missing from Erie, [PA] has been found alive in Seattle.”

In contact with Lampus’ mother, KDKA stated that Jordan was found on the side of a busy road in Seattle and was missing her glasses. She’s currently hospitalized and being checked out by doctors.

After spending several days in Cheyenne following reports of her van being found on I-80 about 15 miles east of Cheyenne, CBS News Pittsburgh is reporting that her family is flying from Wyoming to Seattle today.