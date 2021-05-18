Jordyn Petty signs National Letter of Intent to dance at UNO

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 18, 2021) – Rock Springs High School senior and soon-to-be graduate Jordyn Petty signed her National Letter of Intent on Monday to continue her dance career at the University of Nebraska Omaha.

“It’s exciting. Super exciting. It’s something totally new and out of my boundaries, out of my box. I have actually never been to Nebraska,” Petty said.

“And college dance teams are totally different from high school dance teams. It’s more intense and it’s more competitive. Omaha place really high at nationals — they actually won it this year. I just wanted to be on a competitive team that did well at nationals.”

Back in April, the UNO Mavericks were awarded the DI Game Day Championship in the UDA Virtual College Nationals.

Petty has been dancing since she was 2 years old and her favorite dance is the contemporary, which she said is “slow and more emotional.”

At the University of Nebraska Omaha, she wants to study biology. She plans on taking a biology to medical school to one day become an anesthesiologist.