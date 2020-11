Joseph Glass (January 6, 1933 – November 21, 2020)

Joseph Glass, 87, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his home in Green River, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River for fifteen years and former resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Glass was born January 6, 1933 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; the son of Joseph Glass and Mary Borres. However, he was raised by his foster parents, William and Helen Emery.

Joseph attended schools in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Glass married Ruth Jean Hendrick in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on September 1976,

He served in the United States Navy, and was a very proud Seabee.

Joseph worked for Colombia Gas of Pennsylvania for over 30 years until his retirement in 1990 as a service man.

He enjoyed tinkering and building.

Survivors include his wife, Ruth Jean Glass of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; two sons, Wayne Edward Glass of Green River, Wyoming; Sean Joseph Glass of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Tristan Glass; Tearyn Glass; Abbi Snyder; Ammon Glass; and one great-grandchild, Beau Snyder.

Mr. Glass was preceded in death by his parents, foster parents, and one sister, Ruth Glass.

Following cremation, services will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com