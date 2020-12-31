Joseph Raymond Bateman Jr. (November 21, 1963 – December 28, 2020)

Joseph Raymond Bateman Jr., 57, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 at home in Green River, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River for nine years and a former resident of Texas, and West Virginia.

Mr. Bateman was born November 21, 1963 in Tacoma, Washington; the son of Joseph Raymond Bateman Sr. and Iris Kay Nester.

Joseph attended schools in West Virginia and was a 1982 Graduate of Dunbar High School.

Joseph married Tamara Arnn November 6, 1993 in Silver Spring, Maryland.

He enjoyed spending time with family, being outdoors, fishing, playing hide and spotlight, and playing World of War Craft. Joseph enjoyed semi-trucks.

Survivors include his wife, Tamara Bateman of Green River, Wyoming; his mother, Iris Barker of Hurricane, West Virginia; two sons, Joseph Wyatt Bateman and companion Amber of Eugene, Oregon; Steven Gregory Macuch and wife Samantha of Galloway, Ohio; three daughters, Nikaya Rachelle Bateman of Green River, Wyoming; Cheyenne Storm Chew and husband Braden of Clarksville, Tennessee; Kelly-Ann Sweets Lemons and husband Alex of San Antonio, Texas; one sister, Michelle Wright and husband Jeff of Hungington, West Virginia; two grandchildren, Sophia Rayne Chew, Steven Asher Macuch; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, and one niece.

He is preceded in death by his father, maternal grandparents, paternal grandparents, and extended family.

Cremation has taken place, and there will be no services at his request.

