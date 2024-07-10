Josh Sorenson appointed to SCSD #1 board in unanimous decision

Josh Sorenson being sworn in – Wyo4News Photo

July 9, 2024 – Wyo4News

At tonight’s Sweetwater County School District #1 board of trustees meeting, there was really only one thing on the agenda: the appointment of a successor to the board to fill the position vacated by Kari Cochran last month.

As reported previously, Cochran stepped down from the board due to a “lack of support, ineffective communication, a lack of transparency, and disrespect.”

In the interim, the board of trustees solicited applications for any interested parties to apply to fill the vacant position. During the session, chairman Carol Jelaco stated that there were only four applications submitted by the appointed deadline, and three of those had been withdrawn.

That left only one applicant, Josh Sorenson. After the board went into executive session, they emerged, and treasurer Andrea Summers proposed a vote to admit Sorenson to the board, which was then seconded and passed unanimously.

Once the vote was finished, Sorenson was asked to take the oath of office, which he did. Then before the session was dismissed, he took his place with the rest of the board.