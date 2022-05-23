Joshua Thomas “J.T.” Larson has announced his candidacy for Wyoming House District 17

Joshua Thomas “J.T.” Larson

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Joshua Thomas “J.T.” Larson has announced that he will be running as a Republican for Wyoming House District 17. He is a Rock Springs native dedicated to serving the people of Sweetwater County.

For the past 11 years, J.T. has been involved with Rock Springs International Day, the last 5 years serving on the event committee. In 2021, he was selected as the new Event Chairman for Rock Springs International Day. J.T. served as a board member of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce in 2020. Now, he is a Business Agent working for the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.

He loves interacting with the businesses and community members of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County. From the time he was a young Boy Scout and eventually earned his Eagle Scout Award, J.T. has demonstrated his investment in serving the people of our community. J.T.’s main concerns for Wyoming include water rights, broadband expansion, retaining Wyoming’s youth and workforce, and ensuring Sweetwater County is a priority in Cheyenne.

If you have any questions for J.T., please contact him at (307) 389-0162 or [email protected]