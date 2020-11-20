JR Simplot raises $85K, donates 7K pounds of food to United Way

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 20, 2020) — Employees of J.R. Simplot raised just under $40,000 for local community programs through the 2020 United Way of Southwest Wyoming workplace campaign. J.R. Simplot matched their donations dollar-for-dollar for a grand total donation of nearly $80,000.

Advertisement

In addition, through an internal food sales fundraiser, an additional $2,500 was raised and matched. Employees, friends and family were invited to purchase boxes of frozen goods with the proceeds and match, totaling $5,000, benefiting United Way’s annual workplace campaign.

Local agencies benefited from the sale as well with 350 food boxes being directly donated to Food Bank of Sweetwater County, Golden Hour Senior Center, Young at Heart Senior Center, YWCA of Sweetwater County and Youth Home, Inc,. The boxes contained either a frozen potato bundle or a fruit and vegetable bundle. The boxes totaled 7,000 pounds of food.

“J.R. Simplot Company is committed to being a responsible member of our communities. Partnering with United Way expands our reach to help many health and human service organizations,” said Bret Pizzato, Plant Manager, J.R. Simplot Company.

Proceeds raised support education, health and basic needs programs in Sweetwater County. In order to achieve its mission, United Way partners with various agencies. Current Sweetwater County Funded Community Partners are: Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County; Food Bank of Sweetwater County; Sweetwater Family Resource Center: Family Independence and Family Visitation; Young at Heart: Early Learning Center, In Home Services and Special Diet Meals; Youth Alternative Home Association; YWCA: Financial Empowerment and Center for Families and Children.

“J.R. Simplot’s efforts are an expression of their caring spirit and represent an investment in the future of our community. These funds will help thousands of people. With their commitment, families will have food on the table and heat during the winter months; children will be ready to learn and have supports along the way to be successful in school and life; senior citizens will live in their homes longer, maintaining their independence and their health,” said Kelly Frink, Executive Director, United Way of Southwest Wyoming