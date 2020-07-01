July 1 reports zero additional COVID-19 cases in Sweetwater County

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (July 1, 2020) — According to the Wyoming Department of Health, on Wednesday, July 1, there were zero additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Sweetwater County. The total in Sweetwater County dropped from 81 to 80. No reason was given for the decrease.

Advertisement

Statewide, there are 1,203 laboratory-confirmed cases and 311 probable cases. 877 of the laboratory-confirmed cases have recovered, with 242 of the probable cases recovering. The death toll due to the virus is 20.

For more information and statistics on COVID-19 click here.