July student ArtCamp being offered for local students

Sweetwater BOCES and the Community Fine Arts Center have co-sponsored ArtCamp for more than 20 years, utilizing art instructors from the school district such as Shari Kumer. Pictured is Kumer leading a critique with the students about the work they creating during the week.

June 12, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Community Fine Arts Center and the Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) will be putting on a summer ArtCamp for 5th through 8th-grade students. Students will complete approximately ten projects, including drawing in different mediums, collage, watercolor and pastel painting, and sculptural projects. They will also receive a sketchbook and learn to draw from the world around them.

The camp will offer two sessions, July 8 – 11 and July 15 – 18, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. Sweetwater School District No. 1 art instructors Nathan Wonnacott and Christina Chadey will lead the lessons, which include projects about art history, famous artists, and culture that inspire the students.

Registration for ArtCamp is available at the Sweetwater BOCES office at Western Wyoming Community College or online. Fees help cover the cost of supplies. Students need to bring a sack lunch and water bottle each day. Students who qualify for the free lunch program through the school district can receive a scholarship.