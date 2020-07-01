June ends with another high count COVID-19 day

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 1, 2020) — The month of June ended on a high count note for the state of Wyoming in terms of reports of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. A total of 35 new cases of the virus, spread out over nine counties, were recorded by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website Tuesday. That is the second-highest statewide one day total. Back on June 25, Wyoming reported 36 new cases.

Three of the new cases were reported here in Sweetwater County, bringing the county’s total count to 81, 59 of which came in June.

Wyoming’s statewide total case number is now 1,184, with 303 probable cases. The state started the June with 693 reported cases, with the WDH reporting 491 new cases in June. Statewide recoveries are now 860, with Wyoming testing at 45,969.

Tuesday’s most significant number of new cases came from Park County with 11. Big Horn and Lincoln counties each reported six new cases. Other reporting counties were Campbell, Laramie, Sheridan, Teton, and Weston. Fremont County saw their confirmed case total decreased by two.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Tuesday: Albany (31, -), Big Horn (17, +6), Campbell (43, +1), Carbon (13, -), Converse (16, -), Crook (7, -), Fremont (316, -2), +1), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (9, -), Johnson (16, -), Laramie (168, +4), Lincoln (18, +6), Natrona (103, +1), Niobrara (1, -), Park (44, +11), Platte (2, -), Sheridan (19, +1), Sublette (3, -), Sweetwater (81, +3), Teton (97, +2), Uinta (140, -), Washakie (34, -), and Weston (2, +1).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday: Albany (3), Big Horn (3), Campbell (13), Carbon (10), Converse (10), Fremont (39), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (93), Lincoln (5), Natrona (18), Niobrara (1), Park (6), Platte (1), Sheridan (8), Sublette (3), Sweetwater (9), Teton (32), Uinta (36), and Washakie (5).