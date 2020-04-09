June’s College National Finals Rodeo in Casper canceled

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 9, 2020) — The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association announced yesterday that the College National Finals Rodeo has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns. The CNFR was scheduled to take place June 14-20 at the Casper Events Center.

Advertisement

A post on the CNFR Facebook made the announcement:

It is with very heavy hearts that the NIRA and the CNFR Committee announce the cancellation of the 2020 College National Finals Rodeo, June 14th – 20th. As everyone involved with this event can testify, this is not the outcome we were hoping for, but public safety during the COVID-19 Pandemic is our most important concern.

We know that every student athlete, coach, school administrator, parent, and fan, grieves the loss of this special event. This is devastating for all of us, but mostly for the NIRA athletes. We share your grief. This is unprecedented. May we all heal, extend grace, and recover to a better world.