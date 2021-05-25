June’s Cowboy Basketball Camp registration now open





May 25, 2021 — The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team will be hosting individual day camps from June 28-30. The Cowboy Basketball Day Camp is designed for youth players to develop a fundamental foundation and grow the complete player. According to a press release, the camps are positionless, providing all players with the skills and drills ranging from lead guard to primary post.

Advertisement

The camps will run from 8 a.m. to noon each day. Cowboy players and coaching staff members will provide instruction. The camps are open to individuals ages 7-17 years. The cost is $150 for all three days. Registration is available at cowboybasketballcamps.com.

For more information or questions on Cowboy Basketball Camps, email [email protected].

Cowboy Basketball Camps are open to all entrants, limited only by number, age, grade level, and/or gender. Cowboy Basketball Camps will adhere to the University of Wyoming’s Covid-19 Protocols.