Just five new COVID-19 cases in state Thursday, four in Fremont County

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 8, 2020) — Wyoming’s new confirmed cases of COVID-19 slowed Thursday with just five new cases reported, four in Fremont County and one in Campbell County. Fremont County’s four new cases brings their total case count to 159.

Advertisement

According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) web site, Wyoming now has had 483 lab confirmed cases of the disease, with 152 probable cases. Recovered cases in the state improved by 12 Thursday to now number 428. State wide testing stands at 12,901 as of Thursday.

Here is a breakdown of the 21 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Thursday night: Albany (8, -), Big Horn (2, -), Campbell (16, +1), Carbon (5, -), Converse (14, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (159, +4), Goshen (3, -), Hot Springs (1, -), Johnson (11, -), Laramie (109, -), Lincoln (7, -), Natrona (38, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (12, -), Teton (67, -), Uinta (6, -), and Washakie (5, -).

Advertisement

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Thursday night: Big Horn (1), Campbell (9), Converse (9), Fremont (9), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (2), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (2), Johnson (4), Laramie (54), Lincoln (3), Natrona (10), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (7), Teton (31), Uinta (2), and Washakie (3).