Justice Battle signs with Waldorf University track and field

Justice Battle (2nd from right) signs letter of intent with Waldorf University- Courtesy of Casey Walker

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

March 13, 2024– Justice Battle a senior at Rock Springs High School signed her letter of intent to attend Waldorf Univeristy in Iowa and will be competing as a thrower for track and field.

Justice was asked why she chose to attend Waldorf University for throwing and she said, “I chose the school because it’s far away from here and gives me another chance to keep throwing”.

A favorite memory of Justice as a student at Rock Springs was when she was rooming with three other girls and none of them woke up on time for Regionals so Miss Wiedle had to bang on their door and they had to rush out, and lastly, all of the fun bus rides home.