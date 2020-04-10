Justin Dean Mullins (June 7, 1980 – April 3, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 10, 2020) — Justin Dean Mullins, 39, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at his home with his family by his side in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs.

Mr. Mullins was born on June 7, 1980 in Rock Springs, the son of Joe N. Garnica and Roberta L. Miera.

He attended schools in Wyoming and Colorado.

Mr. Mullins worked as a manager for Subway for the last two years.

He was a member of the Rock Springs Worship Center.

Justin was a mother’s boy, very family oriented and loved animals. He worked hard, and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Mr. Mullins enjoyed making people smile and loved his nieces and nephews like they were his own.

Survivors include his significant other, Isaac Mora of Denver, Colorado; parents, Joe Garnica and wife Roberta of Rock Springs; two brothers, Jimmy Mullins of Rock Springs, Joe P. Garnica of Rock Springs; four sisters, Cellia Miera of Rock Springs, Frieda Garnica of Rock Springs, Patricia Estrada of Rock Springs, Tina Garnica of Rock Springs, Jolena Garnica, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, one brother, Joe Garnica; one uncle, Tony Miera.

Following cremation services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com