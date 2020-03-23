Juvenile killed in ATV crash over the weekend

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 23, 2020) – According to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, sheriff’s deputies, Rock Springs Police Department officers, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers and local EMS/fire personnel responded to a single-vehicle ATV crash located northwest of Baxter Road (County Road 43), east of Rock Springs.

A 2013 Honda TRX680 was traveling along a two-track road when, for unknown reasons, the ATV exited the roadway, lost control and overturned.

The ATV’s 11-year-old driver was not wearing a helmet and was pinned under the vehicle for several minutes. Efforts to revive the juvenile on-scene were unsuccessful and the driver was pronounced deceased.

There are no further details available for public release at this time.