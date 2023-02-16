Juveniles charged in Laramie County

Photo credit to the Wyoming Highway Patrol Facebook page

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

Laramie County, Wyoming — On February 13, 2023, at approximately 7:06 p.m., a Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Trooper was driving near County Road 124 and County Road 218 when he heard several gunshots being fired. The Trooper located a pickup truck in the area where he heard the shots. The Trooper stopped the pickup truck and, throughout the investigation, learned the juveniles had been shooting road signs with a 12 gauge shotgun, 9mm pistol, and .22 caliber rifle that was located inside the truck.

A missing 13-year-old female was also found in the vehicle riding with the older juveniles.

The juveniles were charged with the following:

• Reckless Endangerment (Due to the close proximity of houses and highways)

• Property Destruction (Damage from shooting road signs)

The Wyoming Highway Patrol would like to thank the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office for its help with this investigation.