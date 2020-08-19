K9 Tonka to receive donation of body armor

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SUBLETTE COUNTY, WYOMING (August 19, 2020) — Sublette County Sheriff’s Office K9 Tonka will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Tonka’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Ike, Vancouver Police Department”. Delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9s is U.S. made, custom-fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,004 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.