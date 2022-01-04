Kandi Pendleton promoted to Executive Director at Sweetwater Events Complex

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

Rock Springs, WYOMING — Rock Springs native Kandi Pendleton was announced as the new Executive Director of the Sweetwater Events Complex following Larry Lloyd’s retirement; Pendleton started her position on January 1, 2022.

Pendleton is a 5th generation Rock Springs native and has been involved with the Sweetwater Events Complex since she was a young girl. Growing up in North Rock Springs, Pendleton spent countless hours as a child and teen participating in 4-H, rodeo queen contests, and high school rodeo at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

Pendleton attended college at the University of Wyoming, where she received a Bachelor of Arts in education and returned to Rock Springs to teach. During summers as a teacher, she was a part-time event coordinator at the Complex, becoming the full-time livestock and event coordinator in 2002 and stepping into her current role as marketing and events manager in 2014. Throughout the years Pendleton has been committed to learning more about the event management industry by taking courses through the International Association of Fairs and Expositions, as well as soaking up as much as she could from past director Larry Lloyd.

Pendleton was an integral member of the management team that recruited the National High School Finals Rodeo. She has also been a leader in expanding the reach of events the Events Complex hosts to include RV rally groups such as Newmar, Tiffin, Escapees, Airstream Club International, Royal Crown Futurity & Wyoming Horse Racing.

“Going forward I plan to continue the trend of recruiting events that bring tourism into Sweetwater County and have a large economic impact for local business and industries. Our team will continue to make improvements to the facility and balance a wide range of local, regional and national events,” says Pendleton.

Pendleton is an involved, active member of the community. She is currently a trustee for the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and has served on the Sweetwater Travel & Tourism Board, Rock Springs Board of Adjustments and was the president of Wyoming Association of Fairs. In her personal life, Pendleton and her husband, Brad, raised twins who are now 26 years old.

Pendleton says one of her favorite parts about working at the Events Complex is the flexibility of the facility to host anything from weddings to rodeos. She plans continuing improvements to the facility by upgrading existing infrastructure, increasing accessibility, and improving the grounds.

“By continuing to invest in building and grounds improvements, the Sweetwater Events Complex will continue to be a great gathering place for national events and local celebrations alike,” says Pendleton.