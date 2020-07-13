Kanye West registers as voter for first time since moving to Wyoming

CODY, WYOMING (July 13, 2020) — In a YouTube video posted on July 10 by Precise Videos, Kanye West was shown registering to vote in Wyoming for the first time. West now has property in Cody at his West Lake Ranch property.

West showed those watching how easy it is to register to vote in Wyoming. In the video, he registered at the county clerk’s office in Cody, Wyoming.

In the video, West shows the information you need to register and how easy it is. The information needed is your name, date of birth, Wyoming ID or license, gender, phone number, address, and political affiliation.

