Kara Beech announced as Rock Springs URA May Volunteer of the Month

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Kara Beech as their Volunteer of the Month for May.

Kara launched the Beech Creative Group in 2010 to provide small business services, human resources support, and association management. She is a Wyoming Native, but moved to Sweetwater County in 2012. In 2016, she started the Sweetwater Dirt Racing Alliance to be the non-profit organization that manages Sweetwater Speedway bringing in drivers and fans from over 15 states each year. In 2017, she was a forming member of the High Desert Human Resources Association, providing education to small business owners and human resources professionals in Southwest Wyoming. Most recently she has been named the Executive Director of the Wyoming Nurses Association.

During the month of May, Kara helped with the URA’s Small Business Week celebration. She hosted an extensive workshop outlining key tips and processes for local business owners. A few of the topics covered were “Building a Great Online Presence”, “Consistency is Key”, “Know your Market”, and “5 Surefire Ways to Bomb and Alienate your Customers. DON’T DO THESE!”

If you are interested in volunteering with the Rock Springs Main Street/URA, send an email to [email protected] or give their office a call at 307-352-1434 to be added to the volunteer emailing list. Opportunities are also periodically posted to their Facebook and Instagram pages. Be sure to give both a follow.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com