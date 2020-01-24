Kari Access Awards reports a record setting fundraiser

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 24, 2020) — The 7th annual Kari’s Access Awards Wine & Beer tasting fundraiser raised a record $52,000 for local youth scholarship grants for students enrolled in Sweetwater School District #1.

Larry Fusselman, founder of Kari’s Access Awards (KAA) spoke during the event and thanked everyone for supporting the cause that promotes “…. helping students achieve success, keeping kids in school, and paying it forward!”

To date, over 415 non-traditional scholarships have been awarded to local students of all ages. KAA receives 100% of their funding from private donations and their annual fundraiser.

Kari’s Access Awards is an endowment named in honor of Kari Fusselman, a former student of School District #1. The Kari’s Access Award fund gives School District #1 students access to non-traditional scholarships. These scholarships allow students to participate in outside programs, enhancing learning and personal growth beyond their daily school activities. Students can apply directly or are recommended through friends, teachers and family. The scholarships are then awarded based on a set criteria composed of need, attendance, and academics. Information on Kari’s Access Awards, or to ask about how to recommend a student for application, please call Larry Fusselman at 307-350-5267.