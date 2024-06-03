Kari Cochran announces resignation from SCSD#1 school board

Kari Cochran – Photo courtesy of Sweetwater1.org

June 3rd, 2024 – Wyo4News

The following statement was sent to Wyo4News by Kari Cochran regarding her resignation effective immediately from the Sweetwater County School District #1 Board of Trustees:

Hello Wyo4News,

In order to be transparent and allow others to know of the vacancy on the board that they will be needing to fill. I wanted to share this with you, the board chair said they would share the news at the next board meeting. I wanted to give people time to consider filling my position and be prepared to write a letter on intent and to interview when the board posts that information. I sent this out on June 1st and June 2nd to the superintendent and entire board.

6/1/2024

Dear School Board Members & Superintendent, and members of the community,

I am writing to inform you of my decision to resign my position on the Sweetwater County School District #1 School Board, effective immediately. Thank you to the community for electing me to serve on this board. I ran for this position because of my passion to see students succeed, my love of education, and my desire to see things improve after living some life- altering experiences as a parent of a child in the district. My platform was to provide a safe learning environment, to see improvement in student performance, to see the district be accountable and consistent, to help establish a culture of positivity for teachers and all staff, and to help engage the community and parents in supporting the district.

Before joining the board, I had many conversations with individuals connected directly or indirectly to the school district.

Armed with this information, I jumped on board excited, willing to learn, and ready to impact change. During my time on the board, however, I experienced a lack of support, ineffective communication, a lack of transparency and disrespect. When I asked questions, I was told to trust the process. When I repeatedly asked for data to inform my decisions, I was repeatedly denied or it was never provided. The board cannot be effective if it remains a “rubber stamp” to the superintendent, does not hold the superintendent accountable, and is not kept informed. It has become clear to me that I need to channel my efforts elsewhere to make actual change and to have a voice.

For the board to be effective and maintain a healthy culture, the focus needs to be on safety, student achievement, transparency, respect and trust with the administration, and foremost, strong leadership and accountability at the top of the district. As a parent, and now former board member, I’m looking forward to seeing everything the new superintendent will accomplish.

After losing my son Joran to suicide in February of 2023, I have tried to not make any big changes or choices. I continued on the board despite the way I was treated and the difficulties, because I ran for this position for my son, my daughter, and all students. I remember Joran telling me that he was only going to vote in that election so he could vote for me. I like to think it was his way of recognizing that I was a fierce advocate for him and would continue to do that for all students. Life is short, and with age, tragedy and experience, I am appreciating things that I once took for granted. One of those things has been time. Another is purpose. I live a day at a time because I know things can alter your life forever in the blink of an eye. I have tried putting my pain into purpose and change. I’m choosing to cherish each moment that I have by doing what I love to do, with those that I love and those who value me and what I bring to the table. I have come to realize that my purpose is to be a voice for the voiceless and the ones who weren’t and aren’t heard. While I had hoped that being on the board would allow me take part to effect change and live my purpose, it has not.

I will continue to be as involved as I can because I care. I will never stop caring about the students and staff of Sweetwater 1, as a parent , a community member, and business owner. I want to see our community thrive and grow.

Thank you for putting your trust in me as a school board member. Thank you to Members Wood, Schumacher, and Wright you have provided support, compassion and valued insight. Thank you for your continued support of our shared goals for the district. Thank you to Members Summers, and Thompson for being welcoming and helpful. It was a pleasure serving with all of you.

Sincerely,

Kari Cochran

(proud mother to Joran and Cambree Cochran)