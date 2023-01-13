Kari’s Access Awards is returning tomorrow night

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — After being canceled for two years in a row, Kari’s Access Awards is returning to the Sweetwater Events Complex tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, from 6-9 p.m. The event features a wide variety of wines and beer, live entertainment, auction items, and appetizers. Patrons must be over 21 years old to attend.

About Kari’s Access Awards

Kari’s Access Awards is a local endowment fund started in 2006 by Larry Fusselman, in memory of his daughter Kari (Kay) Fusselman, who was a student at Westridge Elementary, White Mountain Junior High, and Rock Springs High School.

The fund gives School District #1 students access to non-traditional scholarships. These scholarships allow students to participate in outside programs, enhancing learning and personal growth beyond their daily school activities. Kari’s Access Awards is designed to open new opportunities for individual students to help bring out the best of each student, “One Child At A Time”!

Kari’s Access Awards receives 100% of its funding from private donations and its annual fundraiser. If you would like more information on Kari’s Access Awards, or to ask about how to recommend a student for application, please call Larry Fusselman at 307-350-5267.