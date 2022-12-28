Kari’s Access Awards fundraising event to return this year

Photos by Larry Fusselman from a previous event

Carly Eversole, [email protected]

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – After two years of not being able to host the annual Kari’s Access Awards, the event will be making a return to the Sweetwater Events Complex on January 14, 2023, from 6-9 p.m.

According to a statement released by the event founder Larry Fusselman, Kari’s Access Awards is an Endowment Fund, within the Sweetwater one Public School Foundation, and was established in 2006 in memory of Kary (Kay) Fusselman, a former student at Westridge Elementary, White Mountain Junior High, and Rock Springs High School.

Fusselman’s statement continued that the Fund’s focus is on helping individual School District #1 students (K thru 12) access non-traditional scholarships that give students the opportunity to participate in outside activities that will enhance learning and personal growth. Kari’s Access Awards is designed to open new opportunities for individual students to help bring out the best of each student, “One Child At A Time”!

Students can apply here or are recommended by friends, teachers, and family. The scholarships are then awarded based on a set of criteria composed of need, attendance, and academics.

This year’s event will be the 8th annual local fundraiser after the cancellation of events the last two years due to COVID.

Fusselman added, “Cancellations came about because wine distributors would not allow their employees to attend an event because of COVID and having gatherings.”

This year’s event, however, is back on and will feature a wide variety of wines and beer, live entertainment, auction items, and appetizers. Patrons must be over 21 years old to attend.

Tickets are available for purchase now and are available at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, Green River Chamber of Commerce, Central Administration Building, JohnnyMacs, and Marty’s. The price for tickets is $60 per couple or $35 per individual person. There are a limited number of VIP tables (tables of 10) available for purchase also, which can be reserved by calling 307-350-5267.