Kari’s Access Awards had another successful fundraising event

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

January 24, 2024 — A lot of positive activity was happening at the Sweetwater Events Complex on Saturday, January 13, 2024, as those attending the event were enjoying the wine & beer tasting provided by many local & regional vendors. There was also an abundance of food provided by local businesses.

Live music was provided once again by the jazz band “Affirmation” while attendees mingled through the silent auction, raffles, games & tasting stations.

The event once again saw record support, raising $70,000 for local youth. All proceeds from the event benefit students enrolled in Sweetwater School District #1 through an endowment fund set up through the Sweetwater One Public School Foundation.

Kari’s Access Awards is an endowment fund established in 2006 by Larry Fusselman in memory of his daughter, Kari (Kay) Fusselman, who was a student at Westridge Elementary, White Mountain Junior High, and Rock Springs High School.

The fund gives School District #1 students access to non-traditional scholarships. These scholarships allow students to participate in outside programs, enhancing learning and personal growth beyond their daily school activities. Scholarships are awarded based on a set of criteria composed of need, attendance & academics.

To date, over 500 non-traditional scholarships have been awarded to local students of all ages. “Each year, as the event continues to grow, we are overwhelmed by the support we receive from the community. Your generosity allows us to assist in students’ lives to elevate their personal growth & keep them in school. Together, we hope to make a difference in the lives of our future generations.”

“THANK YOU SWEETWATER COUNTY! I am proud to live in such a caring & supportive community,” Larry Fusselman, Father of Kari & Founder of Kari’s Access Awards.