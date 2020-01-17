Karis Access Awards Wine Beer Tasting event happening tonight

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 17, 2019) — The 7th Annual Kari’s Access Awards Wine & Beer Tasting Event is taking place tonight at the Sweetwater County Events Complex. The popular local event will get underway at 6 p.m. and continue to 9 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person and will be available at the door on the night of the event.

About Kari’s Access Awards

Kari’s Access Awards is a local endowment fund started in 2006 by Larry Fusselman, in memory of his daughter Kari (Kay) Fusselman, who was a student at Westridge Elementary, White Mountain Junior High, and Rock Springs High School.

The fund gives School District #1 students access to non-traditional scholarships. These scholarships allow students to participate in outside programs, enhancing learning and personal growth beyond their daily school activities.

To date, Kari’s Access Awards has awarded over 400 non-traditional scholarships to local students of all ages.

Students can apply directly or are recommended through friends, teachers and family. The scholarships are then awarded based on a set criteria composed of need, attendance, and academics.

Kari’s Access Awards receives 100% of its funding from private donations and its annual fundraiser. If you would like more information on Kari’s Access Awards, or to ask about how to recommend a student for application, please call Larry Fusselman at 307-350-5267.