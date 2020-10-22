Kasey Kauppi (January 17, 1990 – October 18, 2020)

Kasey Kauppi, 30, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs.

Mr. Kauppi was born January 17, 1990 in Rock Springs; the son of Donald C. Kauppi and Marlene Grubb.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 2008 graduate of Expedition Academy. Kasey also attended Western Wyoming Community College.

Mr. Kauppi worked as a wireline operator for Kauppi Wireline Service.

Kasey enjoyed life, whether it was fishing, camping, rafting or snowboarding; he loved nature and spoke through music.

Survivors include his parents, Don and Marlene Kauppi of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Kristy Kauppi and husband Zach Bristol of Rock Springs; one aunt, Lisa Kauppi; two uncles, Dave Kauppi; Monroe Grubb; eight cousins, two nieces, Walker Bristol; Perry Bristol; and his furry companions Jax and Opie.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Private Family Services will be conducted.

Kasey would love for you to plant a tree and recycle in his memory.

The music man is home.

