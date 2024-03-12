Kassidi Webb signs with Northwest College for soccer

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

March 12, 2024– Kassidi Webb a senior at Rock Springs High School has decided to sign with Northwest College in Powell to play soccer.

Kassidi is excited to be able to play with a new set of girls and be able to spead her wings and leave Rocks Springs. When asked what her most memorable moment was playing soccer during high school, she mentioned, “probably winning the State Championship my freshman year, it was the first time that Rock Springs had won a championship, and was a great experience.”

Kassidi is also excited to be able to bring the skills and knowledge that she has learned while playing soccer during high school. She is looking to bring her hard work ethic to the team, and she will never give and will try her hardest always. She is going to Northwest to get a Bachelors degree in Criminal Justice. Her ultimate goal is to be a detective or maybe even work for the FBI. The Lady Tigers soccer season has begun and they will have their Rock Springs Jamboree this weekend.