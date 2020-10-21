Kathryn Kay Schwartz (November 18, 1936 – October 19, 2020)

Kathryn Kay Schwartz, former laboratory technician and retired educator, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2020 at the age of 83 in Rock Springs, WY.

Kay is survived by her husband Fred, daughter Kristin, son Steven, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Tami, and grandchildren Michelle, Emily, Fredrick, and Loretta.

Kay was born on November 18th, 1936 in Manning, IA. She moved nine times during her grade school years, but managed to find her way back to Iowa where she put herself through college. She married Fred Schwartz on August 8th, 1958 and raised two children, Kristin (Miller) and Fredrick.

Kay’s first career was a laboratory technician for St. Vincent’s hospital; a career that spanned many decades. Always one to improve her education and challenge herself, she went back to school for her Master’s Degree in school counseling and became an educator specializing in the Medical Careers field that encompassed all three Billings High Schools as well as the Career Center. Her true love was teaching, and she continued to enjoy that vocation until her retirement at age 78. The lives and intellects she touched during her time in education have sent ripples all over the globe, and those benefiting from her tutelage will pass down her guidance and enlightenment for generations to come.

An avid traveler and SCUBA diver, Kay traveled the world with family and friends. Her culminating achievement was to climb Machu Picchu at the age of 76. Her adventures were numerous, exciting, and enlightening, and her perspective on life is to be envied by all. The only thing she enjoyed more than her global exploits were her numerous pets and her grandchildren. Kay thought nothing of hopping on to a plane in order to see a ballet recital or concert and then returning home in less than 24 hours. After retirement, she and Fred eagerly left their adopted hometown of 41 years (Billings, MT) in order to move to Green River, WY to be closer to their youngest grandchildren. Her life was one of fulfillment and giving, and those she influenced are better for it.

Per Kay’s wishes, a small private memorial service is planned to celebrate her life.

