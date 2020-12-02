Kay Marie Danielson (March 11, 1938 – December 1, 2020)

Kay Marie Danielson, 82, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center surrounded by her loved ones, both in person and virtually. They spent sacred moments reminiscing and expressing love. “Grandma Kay” wore herself out being a mother and grandmother and will be missed.

“Grandma Kay” was born on March 11, 1938 in Holmen, Wisconsin, the daughter of Arnold Casberg and Verna Otilda Theige.

Kay graduated from Holmen High School and the University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point. She graduated with degrees in Math and Music and sang throughout her life in choirs, including “Messiah” in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She worked as a teacher and then as a data processor at Wisconsin Gas Company until her retirement in 1997. She was the treasurer of the Town of Saukville, Wisconsin. She relocated to Green River, Wyoming from Wisconsin in a brave move when she was 75 years old.

She enjoyed music, reading, Jeopardy, and spending time with family and friends. Kay was a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan, and her home donned the green and gold. She made delicious chili and lasagna, and shared meals with others. She weaved hats with her time and donated many to members of the community.

She was preceded in death by her parents and survived by her son, Mark Danielson of Sitka, Alaska, and wife Amy; daughters, Marsha Kay Harris of Green River, Wyoming, and husband Joseph; Maria Becker of West Bend, Wisconsin; and Patricia Warsinske of Springfield, Illinois, and husband Richard; grandchildren, Joseph C. Harris and wife Morgan, Eli Harris and wife Kelsey, Michelle Nixon and husband Jeremy, Eric Harris and wife Ashley, Seth Harris and wife Taylor, Mark Harris and wife Ashley, Sarah Harris and husband Alexander Lourenco, Julia Rollins and husband Marty, Laura Rivers and husband Wesley, Anna Harris, Mary Harris, Lily Harris, Zachary Becker, Hannah Becker, Zofia Danielson, Levi Danielson; great-grandchildren, Boston Harris, Denver Harris, Dash Harris, Liv Harris, Hallie Kay Harris, Owen Harris, Scarlett Harris, Claire Harris, Bennett Harris, Lucy Nixon, Maxwell Nixon, Thaddeus Nixon, Fredek Nixon, Easton Harris, Oakley Harris, Harlee Harris, Emory Harris, Chanelle Harris, RayLee Rollins, Theodore Rivers, and two babies due in January of 2021.

Private family services will be held virtually, and she will be laid to rest beside her parents in Wisconsin.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com