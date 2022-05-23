Keaton West announces candidacy for Sweetwater County Commission

Keaton West

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Republican Keaton D. West has announced he will be seeking a term on the Sweetwater County Commission this fall. Community services that West has been a part of are the Rock Springs City Council (Budget Committee, Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Board – liaison, Rock Springs Beautification/Tree Board – liaison, Rock Springs Box Art Committee – liaison), Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition Board, Rock Springs Planning & Zoning Commission, Sweetwater County Parks & Recreation Board and the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Board. He has an Associate of Science from WWCC and a B.A.S. in Organizational Leadership from the University of Wyoming.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

“I’d be remiss if I didn’t first mention that it has been an absolute honor serving the constituents of Ward IV and I will be forever grateful for the opportunity and time I’ve had on the Rock Springs City Council. The City is blessed with some top-notch employees that made the experience all the more enjoyable during some of the most economically impacted years the City has ever seen. While not every goal was able to be accomplished, I move on feeling proud for seeing most of them through. A short four years ago I campaigned on improving the audiovisual within the Council Chambers for a better-informed public; vocal and transparent government; fiscally responsible budgeting; continued progress and support of the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition; advanced beautification efforts for the gateways throughout our City; stricter nuisance enforcement; and giving everyone’s kidneys a break by overlaying Edgar Street. I can’t take credit for the latter, but it sure is a smoother drive heading home every night. All of these promises made were promises kept, and although the gateways aren’t where we’d like them to be, we did at least secure a grant thanks to WYDOT and in partnership with Travel and Tourism for a gateway development plan that will allow for shovel ready implementation when future funding does become available. Other Ward IV projects include new sidewalks throughout Garnet Park, installing irrigation infrastructure underneath and across the on/off-ramp at Exit 107 for current and future beautification efforts, and cleaning up vacated alleyways by removing weeds and debris, and successfully busting a couple of drug homes thanks to the work of RSPD. Funding has been requested and secured for concrete replacement at the golf course as well, which will include replacing the cart paths on the Sands and Desert courses if future administrations continue the plan. Concrete around the clubhouse should take place this fall. The 2nd Street/James Drive sidewalk enhancement project will also be completed this fall. A project that’s been in the works for many years, but a nice improvement to the Ward. As a governing body we were able to secure grant funding for phase I of the Bitter Creek restoration and flood mitigation project, along with phase I funding for the First Security Bank renovation project. The battle for funding will continue to be uphill, but even during tough times of economic constraint, much can still be accomplished. I am confident these foundations can be built upon and with the City and Governing Body well as they continue down the road to success,” said West in a press release.

“I’ll have a lot to learn when it comes to this seat, but I am driven and determined to make it happen. Hardworking, understanding, fair, and decisive are only a few traits I will bring to the Commission and County. With a voice of reason and a strong passion for giving back, I look forward to the challenges and I humbly ask for your support on August 16. The County is endowed with hardworking individuals from a variety of fields. Let’s help them prosper so that together, we may pave the way for future generations to come,” said West.

Keaton is the Vice President of Sales & Service at Vaughn’s Plumbing & Heating Co. West was born and raised in Sweetwater County and has lived here for all 34 years except for the years spent attending college at the University of Wyoming. He comes from a family who has been dedicated to giving back to their community and County, and he hopes to continue the legacy. He is happily married to his wife Dana and together they feel blessed to be raising their 2-year-old son, Kashtyn.