Keep Local Alive and get your Christmas shopping done at one location this weekend

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 24, 2020) – It’s time to start thinking about Christmas gifts and what better way to do some holiday shopping than by supporting local businesses in the process.

On Friday, Nov. 27, through Saturday, Nov. 28, Bunning Hall at the Freight Station in Downtown Rock Springs is the destination one stop shop for all your holiday shopping needs.

Vendors from all over town will be set up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days so be sure to check them out.

Vendors include:

Color Street Nails

Functional Fashion

New Studio Photography and Framing

Origami Owl

Perfectly Posh

Ana Reynolds Photographer

Debbie Diver Picture Frames

Quimby Eats

Scentsy – Jenni Knezovich

Sugar Springs Boutique

Whiskey Goat Apparel

The Wyoming Mermaid

Hand Sewn Baby Items by Deb Jessen

ToyTown

Pampered Chef – Tammy Cook-Craig

Tori Belle Lashes

This event is free to the public and as a reminder, face coverings and social distancing is required