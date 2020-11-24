Keep Local Alive and get your Christmas shopping done at one location this weekend

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 24, 2020) – It’s time to start thinking about Christmas gifts and what better way to do some holiday shopping than by supporting local businesses in the process.
On Friday, Nov. 27, through Saturday, Nov. 28, Bunning Hall at the Freight Station in Downtown Rock Springs is the destination one stop shop for all your holiday shopping needs.
Vendors from all over town will be set up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days so be sure to check them out.
Vendors include:
- Color Street Nails
- Functional Fashion
- New Studio Photography and Framing
- Origami Owl
- Perfectly Posh
- Ana Reynolds Photographer
- Debbie Diver Picture Frames
- Quimby Eats
- Scentsy – Jenni Knezovich
- Sugar Springs Boutique
- Whiskey Goat Apparel
- The Wyoming Mermaid
- Hand Sewn Baby Items by Deb Jessen
- ToyTown
- Pampered Chef – Tammy Cook-Craig
- Tori Belle Lashes
This event is free to the public and as a reminder, face coverings and social distancing is required