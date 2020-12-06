Keith Wilkie (June 16, 1970 – November 22, 2020)

Keith Wilkie, 50, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mr. Wilkie was born June 16, 1970 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Roy Albert Wilkie and Jackie Tabor.

He attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming Keith also attended Western Wyoming Community College for HVAC training classes.

Mr. Wilkie worked for Vaughn’s Plumbing and Heating as an HVAC Technician for six years.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, he loved watching movies, playing video games and going to amusement parks. He loved going to a good concert and boating at the lake in the summer.

Survivors include two sons, Nathan Wilkie of Bountiful, Utah; Kayden Wilkie of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Emily Wilkie of Rock Springs; one granddaughter, Hadlee Whiting; and two nephews, Ricky Krotzer;

Christopher Krotzer.

Mr. Wilkie was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Kelly Krotzer.

Cremation will take place; no services will be held at his request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.