Kelly’s and WWB join WyoRadio/The Radio Network “Cruise the Drag”

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 16, 2020) — Two local business have joined WyoRadio and The Radio Network to host the “Cruise the Drag to Beat COVID-19” event this Friday from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Kelly’s Convenience Centers and Western Wyoming Beverages (WWB) will both be supplying giveaway items for the event. Kelly’s will be offering up free Sinclair swag bags to participants while WWB will be giving cruisers two cans of Pepsi products, while supplies last.

“Cruise the Drag” aims to collect donations for the Memorial Hospital Foundation to assist front line health care workers. Bruce Pivic of WyoRadio, Island Richards of Kelly’s Convenience Centers, and Al Harris of The Radio Network have each pledged to match donations up to $1,000.

Rock Springs and Green River residence are invited to join the “cruise” in their own vehicles (location information below). Participants are encouraged to honk their horns while cruising as an audio support to patients of COVID-19, health care workers, and area first responders. Proper social distancing advisories are encouraged and no stops or gatherings will occur during the “cruise”.

Donation collection boxes will be set up at the Kelly’s Convenience Center on Sunset Drive in Rock Springs and the Green River Chamber of Commerce. Cash or checks will be accepted with checks made out to the Memorial Hospital Foundation. Donations from those not on the cruise are also encouraged.

The Rock Springs Drag begins at the Kelly’s Convenience Center at 1652 9th Street and ends at the Kelly’s Convenience Center at 1645 Sunset Drive.

The Green River Drag begins at the Green River Chamber of Commerce parking lot at 1155 W Flaming Gorge Way and will end at the Arnold Family Chiropractic location at 705 Uinta Drive.

WyoRadio and The Radio Network will both be airing “Cruise the Drag” music during the event on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK (streamed at 1360KRKK.com) and The Radio Network’s 1490 KUGR on Friday evening from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.