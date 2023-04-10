Kemmerer mom sentenced to probation following death of 5-year-old; babysitter facing muder charge

Photo Courtesy of the Lincoln County Detention Center

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

LINCOLN COUNTY, WYOMING — Kayla Kartchner, 27, of Kemmerer, Wyoming has been sentenced to probation following the drug charges that appeared shortly after the death of her 5-year-old child.

On November 25, 2022, officers responded to a residence in Kemmerer for a call of an unresponsive 5-year-old female child. Upon arrival, it was apparent the mother, Kayla Kartchner was not around and that all children were being watched by babysitter, Cheri Lynn Marler. Officers located the 5-year-old child, who did not appear to have correlating injuries with the original story as to why she was unconscious. Officers took life-saving procedures and transported the child to the South Lincoln Medical Center for treatment. Later on, she was life-flighted to Primary Children’s Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Upon further investigation, Marler was charged with Murder in the First Degree and Aggravated Child Abuse. Marler proceeded to plead guilty, stating that she clapped the daughter’s head between her hands and beat her. Marler faces life in prison or the death penalty.

A few weeks following the death of the 5-year-old child, Kartchner was charged with two felony marijuana possession charges as well as a misdemeanor methamphetamine possession charge. On April 5, 2023, Lincoln County District Court Judge Joseph B. Bluemel sentenced Kartchner to two years of supervised probation with an 18-month to 36-month jail sentence if probation is violated.

The sentence follows a plea agreement with the Lincoln County Attorney’s Office, prosecutors agreed to drop one of the two marijuana felony charges and the methamphetamine misdemeanor charge.

With probation orders in line, Judge Blume ordered Kartchner to keep up on appointments and contract with the officers as well as submit random drug and alcohol testing. Kartchner is not allowed to leave the state without approval.