Keyhole, Glendo watercraft will be inspected before launching

Photo from Wyoming Game and Fish

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Two popular Wyoming boating locations are changing their protocols for watercraft inspections to protect waters from zebra mussels, an aquatic invasive species. These changes, instituted by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources, will begin Oct. 5.

At both Keyhole and Glendo state parks, all watercraft will be inspected at the boat ramp before launching. Inspection hours will be 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Use of the boat ramp is restricted to 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Launching without an inspection is prohibited. At Keyhole, boaters will be limited to launching at Pine Haven — Coulter Bay ramp. Glendo boaters will launch only at Whiskey Gulch. All other boat ramps will be closed, and shore launching will be prohibited. Boaters should expect delays.