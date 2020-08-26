KFC suspends “It’s Finger Lickin’ Good” slogan amid COVID-19 pandemic

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

UNITED STATES (August 26, 2020) — KFC’s famous slogan, “It’s Finger Lickin’ Good”, which has been around for 64 years, will be suspended for now amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the statement from KFC, “We’ll be pressing pause on using it in our advertising, for a little while.”

KFC did remind its customers they will continue to provide “Finger Lickin’ Good” chicken, along with a responsible experience for their amazing team members and guests around the world.

The statement did say the slogan will be back, but when the time is right.

Read the full statement that was posted on August 24.