Kick-Off Roller Derby Season With The Bitter Sweet Bombshells Today

The Bitter Sweet Bombshells are kicking off their 6th bouting season with a bang and the public is invited!

The ladies have partnered with the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 for their “Party Like a Bombshell” season opening party.

Advertisement

The event is taking place this today, March 30th at the American Legion Old Post, 551 Broadway in downtown Rock Springs from 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM.

The event will include live music by Audio Revolution as well as a cornhole tournament, photo booth, bake sale, and raffle baskets.

Tickets are $8 and include a dinner of burgers and hot dogs.

Advertisement

Proceeds from this event will benefit the American Legion and the Bitter Sweet Bombshells.

For more information see the Bitter Sweet Bombshells Facebook event page here.