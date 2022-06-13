Kids fishing days scheduled in Southwest Wyoming in Rock Springs and Evanston

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is teaming up with local chapters of Trout Unlimited and the City of Kemmerer to host several Kids Fishing Day events in southwest Wyoming. Events will be held in Evanston and Rock Springs throughout the month of June. The details about these events are as follows:

Jun 18, 2022 Evanston

Ice Ponds 9AM-1PM

*Registration at 7:45 a.m. Upper Bear River Trout Unlimited Chapter Jun 18, 2022 Rock Springs

Paul J.

Wataha Pond 9AM-1PM Seedskadee Trout Unlimited Chapter

Youth under the age of 14 may fish without a license. Anyone 14 years of age and older needs to have a fishing license. Contact the sponsors for more detailed information about these events. Come spend a fun-filled day at your local fishing pond. For more information, please visit the Wyoming Game and Fish website.