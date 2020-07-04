Kim Vase Willingham (July 17, 1954 – June 25, 2020)

Kim Vase Willingham, 65, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 on her way home from a perfect day with her husband at Red Canyon Lodge. She was a life-long resident of Rock Springs.

She was born July 17, 1954, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Pete Vase and Joan Gazaway.

Kim attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and was a graduate of the Rock Springs High School with the class of 1972. She graduated from the San Francisco College of Mortuary Science in 1973.

Kim was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

She was also a member of the National Funeral Directors Association and Wyoming Funeral Directors Association.

From a very young age, Kim was actively involved in all aspects of the ambulance service and funeral home, and tirelessly served the people of Sweetwater County and their families at Vase’s; eventually assuming ownership with her siblings after the passing of their father in 1987.

Kim had two main priorities in life: guiding her community through the toughest of times, and quality time with her family, especially her grandchildren and grand-dogs. During her free time, she spent countless hours at the lake, camping, boating, and fishing, and she loved riding motorcycles, shopping at Goodwill, and hitting the jackpot of a slot machine. Additionally, Kim was a great storyteller and loved to take people with her on a long stroll down memory lane.

Survivors include the love of her life for nearly 40 years, Byron Willingham of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one son, David “DJ” Jelaca of Vail, Arizona, two daughters; Anastasia “Stacie” Tabor and husband Shane, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Kassandra “Kassi” Willingham and wife Katie Sloan of Laramie, Wyoming; one sister, Kriste Vase Lev and husband Andy, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, three grandchildren; Keian Willingham of Laramie, Wyoming, Anthony “Antone” Willingham, and Alivia Willingham, both of Rock Springs, Wyoming, as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Michael S. Vase.

Private funeral services will be conducted. The community that Kim loved and served is invited to bid her farewell anytime from 9 am-2 pm, July 8, 2020, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, located north of Rock Springs. Social distancing and masks will be required, as the safety and wellbeing of others was always Kim’s number one concern. Interment will be in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

The family respectfully requests donations in Kim’s memory be made to the Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.