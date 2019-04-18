Kiwanis Hosts Annual Crab Boil Fundraiser

ROCK SPRINGS- The Kiwanis Club of Rock Springs hosted the second annual Krabby Tax Day fundraiser on Monday, April 15, 2019. Krabby Tax Day is an all-you-can-eat crab boil with kielbasa sausage, creole boiled corn, potatoes, appetizers, and desserts. The event raised $650. All proceeds from the event will be used for future Kiwanis events to help the youth in the community. It will also be used to make donations to local organizations to help the children of Rock Springs.

Advertisement

The Kiwanis Club of Rock Springs would like to thank all the community members who came to support the event. They would also like to thank the Rock Springs Holy Communion Episcopal Church for the use of the parish hall for the event.

Advertisement... Story continues below

Those who want to be a part of The Kiwanis Club of Rock Springs can go to their meetings, which are free and open to the public. Meetings are held every Wednesday morning at 7 a.m., in Memorial Hospital classrooms 1, 2, and 3.