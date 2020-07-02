Knights and Sand Puppies hit the field today

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 2, 2020) — The Green River Knights baseball team is scheduled to play a home, conference doubleheader against Riverton tonight at Stratton Myers Park. The first game will be at 5 p.m. with the second game around 7 p.m.

According to standings published by WyoPreps.com, the Knights are 0-2 in A West Conference play on the year while Riverton stands at 3-1.

Meanwhile, Rock Springs will open play today in the Teton Classic baseball tournament in Jackson. The Sand Puppies will play Thunder Ridge of Idaho Falls Idaho, this afternoon. The tournament features teams from Wyoming, Idaho, and Colorado and will run through Sunday.