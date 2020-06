ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 25, 2020) — The Green River Knights and Rock Springs Sand Puppies American Legion baseball teams split their doubleheader last night in Green River.

The Knights won the opening game 15 to 14 in eight innings with the Sand Puppies coming back to take the nightcap 6 to 5.

Green River will play in Cody on Saturday. Next game information concerning Rock Springs was not available.