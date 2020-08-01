Knights begin quest for Class A State Title today

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

POWELL, WYOMING (August 1, 2020) — The Green River Knights baseball team will begin their quest for a championship when they begin play at the Class A 2020 State Tournament today in Powell. The Knights will play their first game against the Casper Crush at 4 p.m.

The Knights come in as the #4 West seed, while the Crush comes in as the East #1 seed.

Green River will then play either the #2 West seed Cody Cubs, or #3 East seed Torrington Tigers.

Click here to see the full bracket for the complete Class A 2020 State Tournament.