Knights drop heartbreaker opening “A” state game

July 27, 2023 — The Green River Knights fell to Douglas 10-9 in their opening round game of the “A” State baseball tournament in Sheridan. According to WyoPreps.com, the game outcome was decided in the bottom of the last inning when Douglas scored on a Green River fielding error.

The Knights dropped into the loser bracket and will meet Torrington this morning in a loser-out contest. Torrington suffered a 10-3 loss to Cody on Wednesday.

In other scores from Wednesday, the Casper Drillers defeated Lovell 2-1, and Powell got by Sheridan 7-1.

Besides the Green River/Torrington game, other games today have Lovell vs. Sheridan (loser-out), Cody vs. Douglas, and Casper vs. Powell. The tournament is scheduled to conclude on Saturday.