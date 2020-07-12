Knights drop two in Douglas Saturday, Sand Puppies play here today

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 12, 2020) — After opening the Bolln Memorial Tournament in Douglas Friday with a 6-2 win over host Douglas, Saturday proved to be a rough day for the Green River Knights American Legion baseball team.

The Knights lost their opening game on Saturday 10-9 to Wheatland and then were turned back by Torrington 17-1. Both Wheatland and Torrington enter today’s final day of the tournament undefeated.

Green River will play one final game today, but the opponent was not listed on the tournament schedule.

The Rock Springs Sand Puppies American Legion baseball team will host Laramie today in a non-conference doubleheader. The first game is scheduled for 1 p.m. with the second game around 3:30 p.m. Both games will be played at the Wataha Sports Complex in Rock Springs.