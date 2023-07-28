Knights fall in extra innings to end season

July 28, 2023 – It was another heartbreaking loss for the Green River Knights at the ‘A” State baseball tournament in Sheridan. Yesterday, the Knights fell 11-8 to Torrington in extra innings in a loser-out contest. The loss ended Green River’s season. In Wednesday’s opening game, the Knights lost 10-9 when Douglas scored in the bottom of the seventh inning.

According to reports from WyoPreps.com, the Knights led 8-4 in the Thursday morning game only to see Torrington tie the contest with four runs in the sixth inning of the scheduled seven-inning game. Torrington would score three more times in the top of the eighth inning to gain an 11-8 lead. The game ended in the bottom of the eighth inning, with the Knights having two runners on base.

Torrington will move on to another loser-out game today against the Casper Drillers, who lost 9-2 to Powell in a Thursday winner’s bracket game.

In other scores from Thursday, Lovell eliminated Sheridan 14-7, while Cody defeated Douglas 17-5 in the other winner’s bracket game. Lovell will play Douglas in a loser-out game, and the tournament’s two undefeated teams, Cody and Powell, will meet this evening. The tournament is scheduled to wrap up play Saturday.