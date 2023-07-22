Knights finish 4th at Districts/Stallions eliminated at State “B”

July 22, 2023 — The Green River Knights will continue their baseball season next week at the “A” State American Legion baseball tournament in Sheridan. On Friday, the Knights dropped a 13-2 decision to Lovell to finish in 4th place at the “A”West District Tournament in Lovell. Lovell ended in 3rd place, with Powell defeating Cody 10-8 to win the championship.

All four West teams will meet the top four teams from the “A” East District tournament being played in Douglas. That tournament should wrap up today.

State “B” Tournament results

Rock Springs was eliminated from the State “B” tournament competition after suffering a 22-4 loss to Powell on Friday.

Other scores from Friday, Laramie 6 – Torrington 6 (Torrington eliminated), Casper 17 – Cody 10 (Winner’s Bracket game), Cheyenne 12 – Sheridan 6 (Winners Bracket game).

Play will continue today for the remaining teams at the Wataha Sports Complex in Rock Springs beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday morning. The tournament will conclude Sunday.